Leasure has not allowed an earned run across six innings of Cactus League action.

Leasure has gotten strong reviews throughout camp, and that's translated to game action as he's also racked up a 7:3 K:BB. After being acquired at the trade deadline of the 2023 season, he reached Triple-A Charlotte, which makes it a realistic possibility for him to break camp with the big-league club -- potentially in a high-leverage role. That's particularly true with both John Brebbia (calf) and Prelander Berroa (shoulder) sidelined.