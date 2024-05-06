Leasure allowed one hit and struck out one across a scoreless inning in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.

Leasure is consistently working in high-leverage roles, with each of his last four appearances coming in the eighth inning or later. He's turned in three scoreless performances in that span, though he did blow a lead April 28 by allowing two earned runs to the Twins. Leasure also hasn't been particularly dominant overall, maintaining a 9:6 K:BB in 14 innings of work for the season. Still, he has one of the White Sox's five total saves and could be the choice to close games out when Michael Kopech is used in high-leverage situations rather than being reserved for save situations.