Leasure underwent surgery to repair a torn UCL in August, James Fegan of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Leasure will miss the remainder of this season and likely all of next season while on the mend. Fegan notes that the right-hander hopes to be ready for spring of 2028. Leasure landed on the injured list in late May with a right flexor strain, and while he had been cleared to resume throwing side sessions at the beginning of August, it was ultimately determined that he needed to go under the knife to repair his UCL.