The White Sox selected Leasure's contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Leasure earned an Opening Day roster spot but permitting just two runs with an 11:4 K:BB over 9.1 Cactus League innings. The hard-throwing right-hander has yet to appear in a major-league game but could find himself in high-leverage relief situations right away.