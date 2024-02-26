Leasure has impressed coaches and teammates early in camp, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Leasure was acquired by the White Sox at the trade deadline last season and reached Triple-A Charlotte prior to the close of the campaign. His surface stats weren't particularly impressive, but he did manage 23 punchouts across 13.1 innings of work at the level. With a fastball that hits triple digits, Leasure has the upside to be a high-leverage reliever. Given that the White Sox's bullpen is wide open, he may work his way into a setup -- and potentially even closer -- role as early as 2024.