The Dodgers traded Leasure, Nick Nastrini and Trayce Thompson to the White Sox on Friday in exchange for Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Leasure, a hard-throwing 24-year-old reliever, was sporting a 3.09 ERA and 56:16 K:BB in 35 innings of work this season at Double-A Tulsa. He could be a future high-leverage option for Chicago.