Urena's contract was selected as expected Saturday ahead of his scheduled start against the Tigers.

Urena opened the year in the Rockies' rotation but didn't last a month before being designated for assignment, having posted a 9.82 ERA and 9:14 K:BB across first starts. He spent most of the middle part of the season pitching for Triple-A Rochester in the Nationals system, where he struggled to a 6.31 ERA. He could remain in Chicago's rotation the rest of the year with Michael Kopech moving to the bullpen, but he's unlikely to be a usable option in many fantasy leagues.