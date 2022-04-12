Harrison will start at third base and bat eighth in Tuesday's game against the Mariners.

After picking up his first two starts of the season at the keystone, Harrison will now get his second turn in a row at third base. The hot corner will eventually belong to Yoan Moncada (oblique) upon his return from the injured list, but the versatile Harrison could continue to bounce between both positions for at least the new couple of weeks. Harrison has gone 3-for-13 with two extra-base hits, an RBI and a run through Chicago's first three contests.