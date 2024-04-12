The White Sox selected Anderson's contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.
Anderson had tossed 4.2 scoreless frames with a 5:0 K:BB at Charlotte. It will be the first stint in the majors for the 31-year-old since 2019, as he had Tommy John surgery and bounced around to a couple different organizations since then.
