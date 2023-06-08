Anderson signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Wednesday.
Anderson last pitched in the majors in 2019, having undergone Tommy John surgery back in July of 2020. The 30-year-old displayed plenty of bat-missing ability during his time with the Angels, so he seems worthy of a no-risk flier. He'll report to Triple-A Omaha.
More News
-
Rangers' Justin Anderson: Won't crack Opening Day roster•
-
Rangers' Justin Anderson: Active at Triple-A Round Rock•
-
Rangers' Justin Anderson: Won't pitch off mound in camp•
-
Rangers' Justin Anderson: Lands two-year deal with Texas•
-
Justin Anderson: Non-tendered by Angels•
-
Angels' Justin Anderson: Moved to IL•