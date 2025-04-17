The White Sox outrighted Anderson to Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday.

Anderson will remain part of the organization after going unclaimed off waivers when the White Sox designated him for assignment over the weekend. The 32-year-old righty opened the season at Charlotte after failing to win a spot in Chicago's Opening Day bullpen and had turned in a 7.94 ERA and 1.73 WHIP over 5.2 innings at Triple-A.