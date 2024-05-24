The White Sox recalled Anderson from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.
The 31-year-old will join Chicago on Friday as Dominic Leone (elbow) heads to the injured list. Anderson has made three appearances for the White Sox and has spent most of the campaign with Charlotte, where he has a 2.50 ERA and 25:4 K:BB over 18 innings.
More News
-
White Sox's Justin Anderson: Returned to Charlotte•
-
White Sox's Justin Anderson: Serving as 27th man Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Justin Anderson: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Justin Anderson: Added to roster•
-
White Sox's Justin Anderson: Gets minors deal from White Sox•
-
Royals' Justin Anderson: Latches on with Royals•