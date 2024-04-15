Anderson was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte by the White Sox on Monday.
Anderson was up for the weekend series against the Reds, allowing two runs over 2.1 innings across a couple appearances. He'll be replaced on the roster by Nick Nastrini, who will start Monday versus the Royals.
