The White Sox designated Anderson for assignment Friday.
Chicago needed the 40-man roster spot in order to promote Chase Meidroth from Triple-A Charlotte. Anderson pitched in 56 regular-season games out of the bullpen for the White Sox last season, turning in a 4.39 ERA and 9.62 K/9 across 53.1 innings.
