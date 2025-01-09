Anderson agreed to a one-year, $900,000 contract with the White Sox on Thursday, avoiding arbitration.
Anderson returned to the majors for the first time in five years last season, finishing 2024 with a 4.39 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across 53.1 frames. While his numbers don't exactly jump off the stat sheet, the right-hander's experience could allow him to be one of the White Sox's go-to options in high-leverage situations, as Chicago projects to have a very young and very thin bullpen.
