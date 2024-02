Pillar signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Friday.

Pillar appeared in 81 games with Atlanta last season, slashing .228/.248/.416 with nine homers and 32 homers across 206 plate appearances. The 35-year-old outfielder figures to compete for a roster spot during spring training, though Pillar's role likely caps out as a short-side platoon partner for Oscar Colas.