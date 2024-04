Sosa went 1-for-3 Saturday against the Royals.

Sosa was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday and was immediately penciled in at second base while hitting seventh. He accounted for one of only three hits by the White Sox, though he's likely to serve primarily as a backup across most of the infield positions. Even if Sosa does find more consistent playing time, he's managed only a .186 average across his first 209 big-league plate appearances.