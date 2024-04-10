Sosa will start at third base and bat second in Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

Sosa went 1-for-5 with an RBI double and a run scored while starting at second base in Tuesday's 7-5 win, but he looks as though he could be in store for an everyday role at the hot corner moving forward. The White Sox placed Yoan Moncada on the 10-day injured list with a left adductor strain that's expected to keep him sidelined for 3-to-6 months, and Sosa will get the first chance to replace him in the lineup.