Sosa is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Royals.

Sosa will likely start in the second game of the twin bill, but he'll give way to Braden Shewmake at third base in the opening contest of the day. Since Yoan Moncada (adductor) was placed on the injured list earlier this month, Sosa has settled in as Chicago's primary option at the hot corner. He had started each of the White Sox's last six games, going 3-for-23 with a pair of doubles, a walk, an RBI and two runs.