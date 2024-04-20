Sosa isn't in the White Sox's lineup for Saturday's game against Philadelphia.
Sosa is 0-for-8 in his last three games, so he'll get a chance to clear his head Saturday. While he sits, Braden Shewmake will pick up a start at third base and bat ninth.
