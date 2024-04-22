The White Sox optioned Sosa to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.

When he was called up from Charlotte on April 6, Sosa looked on track to fill in as the White Sox's everyday third baseman in place of the injured Yoan Moncada (adductor), but the 24-year-old stuck around with the big club for just over two weeks. The writing was likely on the wall for Sosa's demotion after he had started in just two of Chicago's last five games. The White Sox selected infielder Danny Mendick's contract from Charlotte on Monday, and he appears to be the next man up to fill in at third base until Moncada returns.