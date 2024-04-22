Sosa is expected to be optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Sosa has struggled to a .132 average with 13 strikeouts over 38 at-bats in 12 contests with the White Sox this season and he'll now get a chance to reset with the Triple-A squad. Danny Mendick is expected to have his contract selected from Charlotte and join Chicago's major-league roster Monday.
