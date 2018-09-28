Garcia went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a strikeout in the first half of Friday's twin bill against the Twins.

Garcia plated Chicago's only run of the ballgame in the third inning on an infield single. He's gone 2-for-11 with the lone RBI and a walk through four games since returning from the disabled list. With three games remaining in the season, Garcia is slashing .276/.307/.382 through 81 contests.