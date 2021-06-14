Garcia went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a walk in Sunday's win over the Tigers.
Garcia is only hitting .244 with a .615 OPS on the season, but he made his presence felt after reaching base three times Sunday -- something he's accomplished just five times all season long. He's now posted back-to-back multi-hit games and has hit safely in three of Chicago's last four games.
More News
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Productive at plate in big win•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Knocks in two•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Out for second straight game•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Gets breather Saturday•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Out of Tuesday lineup•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Sitting second game of twin bill•