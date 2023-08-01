Patino was traded from the Rays to the White Sox on Tuesday in exchange for cash, James Fegan of the Chicago Sun Times reports.

Patino was once a highly-prized pitching prospect, but he didn't emerge as an effective starter or reliever at the highest level. The 23-year-old righty has a career 5.23 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 111 strikeouts in 118.2 MLB innings. Patino has a 6.75 ERA this year at Triple-A while working as a starter and as a reliever. Few teams have more rotation spots up for grabs in the short term and long term than the White Sox, so this is a great landing spot for Patino to attempt to turn his career around, but the fact the Rays were willing to give him away for cash is pretty telling.