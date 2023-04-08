Robert went 3-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI in Friday's loss to Pittsburgh.

The star outfielder took Rich Hill deep twice Friday, including a 413-foot shot in the third inning. Robert is up to four long balls this season with a 1.111 OPS through 37 plate appearances. All of his home runs have come during the last five games, during which he's also notched three multi-hit performances.