Robert (hip) will miss extended time due to his injury, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.
Robert is headed to the 10-day injured list after he sustained a right hip strain while legging out an infield single in Sunday's game against Cleveland. He should miss more than the minimum amount of time, and the team is reportedly considering surgery. Leury Garcia should see increased playing time in center field while Robert and Adam Engel (hamstring) are sidelined.
