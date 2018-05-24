White Sox's Matt Davidson: Remains out Thursday
Davidson (back) will miss Thursday's matchup against the Orioles, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Davidson will hit the bench for the second straight game as he continues to deal with back stiffness. He'll be considered day-to-day until more news on his ailment becomes available. Jose Rondon will once again take Davidson's place as the designated hitter.
