The White Sox recalled Nastrini from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Nastrini will start Wednesday's game in Toronto and could get an opportunity to make multiple starts for the White Sox. The young right-hander had one solid start and one poor one last month with Chicago, ultimately allowing eight runs (seven earned) over eight innings.
More News
-
White Sox's Nick Nastrini: Promotion imminent•
-
White Sox's Nick Nastrini: Sent back to Charlotte•
-
White Sox's Nick Nastrini: Roughed up in loss•
-
White Sox's Nick Nastrini: Draws another start•
-
White Sox's Nick Nastrini: Punches out five in debut•
-
White Sox's Nick Nastrini: Called up for major-league debut•