Nastrini (0-5) allowed four runs on three hits and three walks over four innings Sunday, striking out one and taking a loss against the Brewers.

Nastrini gave up all four runs during an ugly second inning, capped off by Jackson Chourio's three-run shot. Nastrini has fallen to 0-5 through five starts while registering an unsightly 9.74 ERA across 20.1 frames. On top of that, he's registered a 14:20 K:BB. It's unclear how many more chances Nastrini will get before being sent back to Triple-A Charlotte, but for now, his next start is projected to be at home against Boston.