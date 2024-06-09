Nastrini came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Red Sox, allowing one run on two hits and five walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out five.

He got lifted after 87 pitches (42 strikes) following a Bobby Dalbec homer in the top of the fifth inning that gave Boston a 1-0 lead, preventing Nastrini from recording his first big-league win when Chicago erupted for five runs in the bottom of the frame. Control remains a significant issue for the rookie right-hander, and he's walked at least four batters in three of four starts since his late-May promotion. The rebuilding White Sox seem inclined to live with his growing pains, so Nastrini will carry an 8.39 ERA, 1.99 WHIP and 19:25 K:BB through 24.2 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next week in Seattle.