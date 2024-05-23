Nastrini (0-3) allowed nine runs (eight earned) on seven hits and six walks while failing to record a strikeout over 3.1 innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Blue Jays.

It was a second poor outing in three appearances this season for the rookie right-hander. He did fine in the first inning, but the Blue Jays struck back hard in the second and added two more runs to his line in the fourth. Nastrini has an 11.91 ERA, 2.56 WHIP and 8:13 K:BB over 11.1 innings this season. It's possible the White Sox try to let Nastrini learn on the job in the majors now that Brad Keller has elected free agency after being designated for assignment Sunday. If Nastrini gets another start, it's projected to be a rematch versus the Blue Jays in Chicago.