DeJong went 1-for-2 with a solo home run Tuesday against Atlanta.

DeJong began Tuesday's game on the bench, with Braden Shewmake instead getting the start at shortstop. DeJong has now been out of the lineup in two of the White Sox's first five games and has also struck out seven times in 11 plate appearances. He has also mixed in two homers, but Shewmake has the potential to continue to cut into his playing time.