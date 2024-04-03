DeJong is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.
DeJong will take a seat against a right-handed starting pitcher (Spencer Strider) for the second day in a row and looks to be moving into a short-side platoon role at shortstop with the lefty-hitting Braden Shewmake. DeJong has just two hits through 11 at-bats this season, though both knocks have been solo home runs.
