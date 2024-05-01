The White Sox optioned Berroa to Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.
Berroa made just one appearance during his time with the White Sox, retiring one batter and hitting another with a pitch in Tuesday's loss to the Twins. The White Sox are replacing him with Jared Shuster, who will give the bullpen more length.
