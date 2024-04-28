The White Sox recalled Berroa from Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.

Armed with an upper-90s fastball and a plus slider, Berroa has the makeup of a potential closer for the White Sox down the road, but he's likely to settle into a lower-leverage role initially while joining the big club for the first time this season. After contending with shoulder problems in spring training before falling short in his bid for a spot in the White Sox's Opening Day bullpen, Berroa struggled at Charlotte early in the season but seems to have found his footing of late. Over his last seven appearances prior to his call-up, Berroa struck out eight over seven scoreless innings, though he did give up five hits and six walks.