The White Sox optioned Berroa (shoulder) to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Berroa looks like he might be past his shoulder issue, but the White Sox have elected to send the hard-throwing reliever to Charlotte for a while. He could still play an important role in the big club's bullpen this season before all is said and done.
