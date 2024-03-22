Watch Now:

The White Sox optioned Berroa (shoulder) to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Berroa looks like he might be past his shoulder issue, but the White Sox have elected to send the hard-throwing reliever to Charlotte for a while. He could still play an important role in the big club's bullpen this season before all is said and done.

