Berroa was sidelined Tuesday due to an injury in his arm/shoulder, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Details regarding the nature of Berroa's injury or a potential return timeline are currently unknown. Berroa found consistent success at the Double-A level last year with a 2.76 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 101 strikeouts across 65.1 frames, and he held his own on the mound during his two MLB appearances with the Mariners. The 23-year-old reliever was in the hunt to make Chicago's Opening Day bullpen, but his injured shoulder could put his chances in jeopardy.