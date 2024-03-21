Berroa (shoulder) is scheduled to make a relief appearance Thursday against the Guardians in a "B" game on the backfields of spring training, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Berroa already has five Cactus League appearances to his name, but he hasn't pitched since March 11 due to a minor shoulder injury. Assuming he gets through Thursday's outing unscathed, Berroa should still have a good chance at winning a spot in the White Sox's Opening Day bullpen. The hard-throwing right-hander could find himself in a prominent role, as the White Sox lack an obvious solution at closer.