White Sox's Ricardo Pinto: Designated for assignment
Pinto was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Monday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
The White Sox needed to open up a spot on their 40-man roster for Matt Skole, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, and Pinto was the corresponding roster casualty. The 24-year-old was acquired by the White Sox in the offseason for international signing bonus pool money. He compiled a 7.40 ERA across 20.2 innings with High-A Winston-Salem and Triple-A Charlotte prior to being cast off the team's 40-man.
