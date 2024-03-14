The Padres traded Zavala, Drew Thorpe, Jairo Iriarte and Steven Wilson to the White Sox on Wednesday in exchange for Dylan Cease, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Zavala slashed .243/.391/.406 with 14 homers and 77 RBI last season across Single-A and High-A while also stealing 21 bags. However, he went just 4-for-51 at the plate upon being promoted to High-A in late August. Clearly, the 19-year-old outfielder has plenty of work to do yet in the minors, but the tools are there for Zavala to develop into a solid big-leaguer in the future.