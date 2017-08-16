White Sox's Tim Anderson: Hits leadoff homer
Anderson went 1-for-4 with a home run in Tuesday's loss to the Dodgers.
He led off the game with a homer, taking Alex Wood's first pitch out to left-center field. The 24-year-old has hit left-handed pitching well throughout the season, and while he's struggled to a great extent against right-handers for much of the year, he's been showing some signs of improvement lately. The White Sox remain committed to Anderson being part of the rebuild.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Goes deep against lefty•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Powering up in August•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Moves hitting streak to seven with double, homer•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Snaps homer drought Saturday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Still part of team's rebuild•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Gets mental break•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...