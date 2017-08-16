Anderson went 1-for-4 with a home run in Tuesday's loss to the Dodgers.

He led off the game with a homer, taking Alex Wood's first pitch out to left-center field. The 24-year-old has hit left-handed pitching well throughout the season, and while he's struggled to a great extent against right-handers for much of the year, he's been showing some signs of improvement lately. The White Sox remain committed to Anderson being part of the rebuild.