White Sox's Tyler Clippard: Notches second save Tuesday
Clippard allowed two hits but struck out two batters in the ninth inning to pick up his second save of the season in Tuesday's 8-5 win over the Astros.
Clippard allowed two of the first three batters to reach base but buckled down to retire Marwin Gonzalez and Carlos Beltran to close out the game. The journeyman has allowed only two runs in his first 8.1 innings with the White Sox and seems to have a hold on the closer role for now. That being said, save opportunities have been few and far between for the White Sox recently, so Clippard holds only modest value in fantasy leagues.
More News
-
White Sox's Tyler Clippard: Likely to stick as closer for now•
-
White Sox's Tyler Clippard: Coughs up winning hit Saturday•
-
White Sox's Tyler Clippard: Takes loss in debut•
-
White Sox's Tyler Clippard: Will begin as White Sox closer•
-
White Sox's Tyler Clippard: May close games with White Sox•
-
White Sox's Tyler Clippard: Traded to White Sox•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...