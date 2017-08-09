Clippard allowed two hits but struck out two batters in the ninth inning to pick up his second save of the season in Tuesday's 8-5 win over the Astros.

Clippard allowed two of the first three batters to reach base but buckled down to retire Marwin Gonzalez and Carlos Beltran to close out the game. The journeyman has allowed only two runs in his first 8.1 innings with the White Sox and seems to have a hold on the closer role for now. That being said, save opportunities have been few and far between for the White Sox recently, so Clippard holds only modest value in fantasy leagues.