Grandal (back) will shift his rehab assignment to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Grandal will move one step closer to returning from the 10-day injured list Tuesday as he joins Charlotte for the conclusion of his rehab assignment. The 33-year-old has been out since early June and is expected to return to the big leagues following the All-Star break.
