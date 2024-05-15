Moncada (thigh) has resumed baseball activity for roughly the last week, MLB.com reports.

Moncada has been swinging from the right side since early May, and he swung left-handed for the first time Monday. He's also been doing some fielding drills and is recovering well from the activity. It's projected that Moncada won't be back until after the All-Star break, though it's possible he will beat that timeline if he continues to have positive results while ramping up.