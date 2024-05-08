The White Sox selected Remillard's contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

He's absorbing the 26-man and 40-man roster spot vacated by Robbie Grossman, who was traded to the Rangers. Remillard, 30, has slashed .250/.292/.316 over 165 plate appearances during the last two seasons with the White Sox. He will operate in a utility role and could get some starts versus southpaws.