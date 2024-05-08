The White Sox selected Remillard's contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.
He's absorbing the 26-man and 40-man roster spot vacated by Robbie Grossman, who was traded to the Rangers. Remillard, 30, has slashed .250/.292/.316 over 165 plate appearances during the last two seasons with the White Sox. He will operate in a utility role and could get some starts versus southpaws.
More News
-
White Sox's Zach Remillard: Remains in organization•
-
White Sox's Zach Remillard: Pushed off 40-man roster•
-
White Sox's Zach Remillard: Set to lose 40-man spot•
-
White Sox's Zach Remillard: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Zach Remillard: Back in majors•
-
White Sox's Zach Remillard: Not expected to make roster•