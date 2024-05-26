Remillard is starting at shortstop and batting eighth for Sunday's series finale against Baltimore.
Remillard will get the start Sunday while Paul DeJong takes a seat. Since returning to the majors May 8, Remillard has gone 6-for-20 with one RBI and five walks.
