The White Sox are expected to designate Remillard for assignment ahead of Monday's game against the Twins, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The expected transaction will clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Danny Mendick, who is expected to have his contract selected from Triple-A Charlotte. Remillard has gone 1-for-5 during his brief time in the majors this season and will likely stick around in the organization at Charlotte once he clears waivers.