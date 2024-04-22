The White Sox are expected to designate Remillard for assignment ahead of Monday's game against the Twins, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The expected transaction will clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Danny Mendick, who is expected to have his contract selected from Triple-A Charlotte. Remillard has gone 1-for-5 during his brief time in the majors this season and will likely stick around in the organization at Charlotte once he clears waivers.
More News
-
White Sox's Zach Remillard: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Zach Remillard: Back in majors•
-
White Sox's Zach Remillard: Not expected to make roster•
-
White Sox's Zach Remillard: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Zach Remillard: Designated for assignment•
-
White Sox's Zach Remillard: Sent back to minors•