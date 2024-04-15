Remillard was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte by the White Sox on Monday.
Remillard was up with the big club for just a few days and picked up one hit in five at-bats. He'll go back to filling a utility role at Charlotte.
More News
-
White Sox's Zach Remillard: Back in majors•
-
White Sox's Zach Remillard: Not expected to make roster•
-
White Sox's Zach Remillard: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Zach Remillard: Designated for assignment•
-
White Sox's Zach Remillard: Sent back to minors•
-
White Sox's Zach Remillard: Hits first major-league home run•