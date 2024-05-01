Remillard cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.
He will hang around in the organization, giving the White Sox utility depth at Charlotte. Remillard has gone 1-for-5 during his brief time in the majors this season.
